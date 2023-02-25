Can hydropower help ease Europe’s energy crisis?

Thankfully, the outlook for 2023 is better. The last couple of weeks have been uncomfortably wet. That has helped to refill reservoirs in most countries, although Italy, Spain and Portugal still have some way to go. The three-month forecast for Europe predicts a slightly warmer and only slightly drier winter than usual. That should help too. And policymakers have also responded. Switzerland for example has bought parts of the water in reservoirs so that it has a backup power source in case gas is in short supply over winter. Portugal ordered 15 dams to suspend electricity production to refill reservoirs; recent rains have allowed some of them to restart. Even the Loire and its tributaries are slowly regaining their typical water levels, to help generate as much electricity as possible in 2023.