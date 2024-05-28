Can India keep up with the ebbs and flows of power demand?
Summary
- Big jumps in power demand need managing. As do dips. And summers in north India see both, sometimes within the same day. For those entrusted with managing supply, it’s a challenge.
At 3.42 pm on 22 May, Delhi’s demand for electricity from the power grid broke all records, hitting 8,000 megawatts (MW). Already by 9 am that day, average temperatures tracked by the government’s weather stations across the city had crossed 42 degrees Celsius in some areas. Along with relative humidity of 35-40%, the actual weather ‘felt’ much hotter—close to 50 degrees in parts of the city. While Delhi is an extreme, it’s still a microcosm of the electricity-related challenges that several parts of India face in peak summers.