Can India keep up with the ebbs and flows of power demand?

The problem, however, is that thermal plants cannot ramp up their supply of electricity at the pace at which demand spikes during the course of a hot day. So, engineers who run the grid have to call upon nimbler sources of energy, such as that from renewable energy plants based on wind or solar, that can quickly increase their power supply to meet sudden jumps in demand from consumers. A well-functioning grid, therefore, has to plan to have a good mix of ‘baseload’ plants (from thermal or nuclear plants) and of ‘peaking’ plants (based on renewable energy or other sources). As this summer intensifies, this balancing act will be crucial.