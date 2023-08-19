Canada’s Oil-Rich Alberta Province Halts Renewable-Energy Projects

TORONTO—Canada’s oil-rich province of Alberta has become the latest jurisdiction to push back against renewable-energy initiatives, declaring a seven-month moratorium on new wind and solar projects.

The pause put in place by the province’s conservative government has provoked criticism from members of the renewables industry, which says the move threatens to undermine a fast-growing sector that has been contributing a growing share of energy to Alberta’s power grid.

Alberta, which is home to Canada’s oil sands, the fourth-largest oil reserve in the world, announced earlier this month that it would pause until Feb. 29, 2024, approvals of any renewable-energy projects that produce over 1 megawatt of power. Alberta wants to study how the projects affect the power grid, their impact on the environment and what the government called “Alberta’s pristine viewscapes." The government also wants to consider end-of-life rules for solar farms and windmill projects.

The action has effectively put at risk 80 projects worth roughly $15 billion, said Vittoria Bellissimo, president and chief executive of the Canadian Renewable Energy Association, an industry group.

“We are concerned and disappointed," she said. More than 75% of all renewable projects built in Canada last year were in Alberta, adding about 1,391 megawatts of power to the provincial grid, she said.

Alberta’s actions complicate a broader push by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to lower carbon emissions from Canada’s electricity grid. The government in Alberta has called draft regulations from Ottawa that would require the Canadian electricity grid to be carbon-neutral by 2035 unconstitutional.

The confrontation is the latest spat between Trudeau’s Liberal government and Alberta’s conservative leadership, which has sparred with Ottawa on energy policy and Covid vaccine mandates.

Alberta’s move mirrors efforts in the U.S. Renewable projects in states such as Kansas and Iowa have encountered resistance from local municipalities and state governments, which have cited the effect of solar and wind farm projects on small communities.

In Texas, lawmakers this year tried to pass legislation that would have made renewables companies help pay for natural-gas plants, and for wind farms to be set back hundreds of yards from property lines. Opponents said the proposals would have upended the renewables industry in that state. While many of the most- restrictive measures didn’t pass the Texas Legislature, those that did raised costs for the industry and made the state less attractive for wind and solar, said clean-energy executives.

In Europe, too, governments are running into opposition from residents and officials who say noisy wind turbines and massive solar arrays will harm the landscape, cultural sites and tourism.

In general, the scale of green-energy projects is growing, which is affecting more people, and some opposition is natural, said Grant Arnold, president and chief executive of BluEarth Renewables, a wind, solar and hydroelectric power company based in Calgary, Alberta.

Nonetheless, BluEarth, which has projects under development in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Wyoming and other U.S. states, will slow down or pause future spending in Alberta because it appears as though the government is taking a political position that is opposed to the renewables industry, Arnold said. BluEarth has invested almost $450 million in Alberta in the past four years. It has seven projects in operation and several others in development in the province.

“There’s political risk," he said. “We’re forced to look hard at investing more in the province."

Alberta is the only province in Canada with a deregulated energy market. Energy providers negotiate directly with buyers without going through a government-owned intermediary. Industry advocates say wind and solar energy providers have been able to offer cheaper rates to businesses and energy distributors for retail customers, allowing renewables to take a growing share of the market.

About 17% of Alberta’s electricity came from renewable hydro, wind and solar-power sources in 2022, an increase from 10% in 2018, according to government statistics. Most of the rest of the power supply comes from natural gas, and a decreasing share comes from coal.

Alberta’s leader, Premier Danielle Smith, said in an interview that a short-term moratorium is needed so the province can craft new rules governing where renewable projects can be located and how operators must deal with solar arrays and wind turbines once they stop working. The issues have become more urgent as projects get bigger and take up space on valuable farmland and near rural communities, she said.

Smith, who leads the right-leaning United Conservative Party, said she also wants to increase the number of natural-gas projects in the province. The province’s power grid must be supported by natural-gas production to avoid rolling blackouts when wind and solar production can’t keep up with demand, she said.

“I have to build a power grid knowing that there are some days of the year when neither wind nor solar are operating at all," she said.

Smith has publicly railed against the Canadian federal government’s plans to create a net-zero power grid by 2035, which was unveiled earlier this month. The plan would limit how much electric power can come from fossil fuels. Smith said the target is unachievable for a province that will get most of its power from natural gas for the foreseeable future.

Getting to net zero by 2050 would be more realistic, she said.

Responding to Smith’s criticisms, Canada’s environment minister, Steven Guilbeault, said in a statement that the country’s plan allows for natural-gas use when coupled with carbon-capture technologies. The Canadian plan aligns with that of the U.S., where President Biden has set a 2035 target for a carbon-free grid. This will create new investment opportunities for Canadian green energy companies, the minister said.

“This is a huge economic opportunity we do not want to miss," said Guilbeault, adding that the federal government in Ottawa has committed almost $30 billion to help provinces decarbonize their electricity production.