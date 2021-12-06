Captive power projects now seek restoration of coal supplies

“Instead of using own-generated power, many CPP industries were forced to buy Grid- Power, which was produced by IPPs using coal diverted from CPPs," the communication said and added, “During each 3-4 year’s cycle, Captive Power Producers have to suffer heavily for one to two years because their Linkage Coal rakes are diverted to other power producers for stock- building; CIL stops or reduces Spot / forward auctions; towards the “end of each Crisis-Period" railways dump 1-1.5 yrs‟ inventory on CPP in 1-3 months, forcing CPP to loose Linkage Qty."