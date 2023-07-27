CAQM reviews preparedness of discoms in NCR to curb air pollution in winter

CAQM reviews preparedness of discoms in NCR to curb air pollution in winter2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 03:01 PM IST
The meeting focused on curbing dependence on diesel generator sets (DG sets) for power generation during the period between October and February, when air pollution levels soar
New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas (CAQM) on Thursday met power distribution companies (discoms) of Delhi and NCR districts in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan to enhance preparedness for the upcoming winter season when air pollution levels generally spike.
