CAQM reviews preparedness of discoms in NCR to curb air pollution in winter

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas (CAQM) on Thursday met power distribution companies (discoms) of Delhi and NCR districts in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan to enhance preparedness for the upcoming winter season when air pollution levels generally spike.

The meeting focused on curbing dependence on diesel generator sets (DG sets) for power generation during the period between October and February, when air pollution levels soar due to various meteorological factors, the ministry of environment, forest and climate change said.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of NCR state governments and state pollution control boards / committee.

“The meeting took stock of power availability and steps that are being taken by the discoms to ensure reliable and uninterrupted power supply in NCT of Delhi and NCR districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan," it added.

During the discussion, participants emphasized the urgent need to minimize air pollution caused by the extensive use of diesel generator (DG) sets in various sectors, including industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential units.

The winter months in the NCR witness increased air pollution levels due to factors like lower temperatures, low mixing height, and other unfavorable meteorological conditions. To combat this issue, the commission had previously issued statutory directions in 2022, instructing DISCOMs to thoroughly assess the power demand in the region and guarantee uninterrupted power supply during the winter months.

The review also addressed the compliance of commission’s orders regarding the disconnection of electric supply to units or sites that blatantly violated the statutory directions. So far, the commission has issued closure orders against 203 such units/entities during the current year. The discoms were reminded that any delay in disconnecting power to such violators contributes to the overall air pollution burden in the region.

To uphold the commission’s directives, the discoms assured that they would promptly comply with the orders within three days of issuance and duly inform the commission of their actions.