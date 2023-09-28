Carbon trading can help India become net zero by 2040: Nadir Godrej
Godrej believes the government’s recent move to put in place carbon emission reduction goals for the petrochemical industry will open up the market for carbon trading
Business tycoon Nadir Godrej, the chairman and managing director of Godrej Industries, believes that with the right incentives – and disincentives – in place, carbon trading can help India become net zero by 2040. That would be 30 years ahead of the country’s committed target of 2070, and 10 years faster than the target that most developed countries have agreed to.