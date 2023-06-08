Cash-strapped Bangladesh shuts power plant amid sweltering heatwave2 min read 08 Jun 2023, 01:55 AM IST
Bangladesh government has completely shut off the biggest power plant in the country as it was unable to afford the coal to fuel it amid surging power demand due to sweltering heatwave.
