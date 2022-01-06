CCEA approves 12,031 crore second phase of India’s green energy corridors

The government is pulling out all stops to ensure that this huge injection of electricity in the grid from infirm sources such as solar and wind doesn’t pose any threat to the national grid. These corridors form an important component to ensure that the grid frequency always remains within the 49.90-50.05 Hz (hertz) band. Also, recently an Automatic Generation Control (AGC) has been made operational which sends signals to power plants every four-seconds to maintain frequency and thereby ensuring reliability of India’s power system.