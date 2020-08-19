The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved a one-time relaxation to Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) for extending loans to state-run electricity distribution companies (discoms), above their working capital limits under the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana, or UDAY.

The decision comes against the backdrop of some discoms being unable to avail the ₹1.25 trillion reform-linked loan package for clearing dues. With some fund-starved discoms neither having the headroom for borrowing more working capital, nor the requisite state receivables to clear their dues, the power ministry had circulated a cabinet note seeking a one-time exemption on working capital limits placed under UDAY, Mint reported on 28 July.

“CCEA approves one-time relaxation to PFC and REC for extending loans to discoms above limits of working capital cap of 25% of last year’s revenues under UDAY," the government’s principal spokesperson said in a tweet.

As part of its stimulus package to bring the economy back on track after the coronavirus lockdown, the government announced this liquidity injection for discoms as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, backed by state governments’ guarantees. The money is to be raised by state-owned PFC and REC from the market against the receivables of discoms.

The CCEA also approved the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane payable by sugar mills for 2020-21 sugar season (October-September). The FRP for sugarcane was fixed at ₹285 per quintal for a basic recovery rate of 10%, information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters. There would be a premium of ₹2.85 per quintal for every 0.1% increase above 10% in the recovery, he said, adding that there would also be a reduction in FRP by ₹2.85 per quintal for every 0.1 percentage point decrease in recovery.

He said the government had procured 190 crore litres of ethanol at ₹60 per litre from sugarcane producers in the past year.

He said more steps have been taken to ensure that MSMEs have enough liquidity. Towards this, the cabinet has allowed more NBFCs on the Trade Receivables Discounting System platform, which facilitates the discounting of invoices as well as bills of exchange.

Shreya Nandi contributed to this story.

