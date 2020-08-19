CCEA relaxes norms for discoms in need of loans

The CCEA also approved the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane payable by sugar mills for 2020-21 sugar season (October-September). The FRP for sugarcane was fixed at ₹285 per quintal for a basic recovery rate of 10%, information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters. There would be a premium of ₹2.85 per quintal for every 0.1% increase above 10% in the recovery, he said, adding that there would also be a reduction in FRP by ₹2.85 per quintal for every 0.1 percentage point decrease in recovery.