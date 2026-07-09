CEA advises against continuous use of air conditioners amid El Niño-driven heat

New Delhi: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has urged consumers to use electricity judiciously, including by avoiding the continuous operation of air conditioners, as India braces for above-normal temperatures linked to El Niño and a fresh surge in power demand.

In an advisory issued to electricity consumers and power distribution companies (discoms), the CEA warned that prolonged use of air conditioners, cooling appliances and other electrical loads could overload wiring and electrical equipment, increasing the risk of overheating, electrical faults and fires. It also asked discoms to closely monitor the loading of transformers and cables and replace equipment before they reach threshold limits.

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“India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted above-normal temperatures due to El Niño conditions. Due to this, the prolonged use of air conditioners, cooling appliances and other loads is expected to increase substantially. This would result in increase in the electrical load on consumer's premise's wiring and the electrical equipment, thereby raising the risk of overheating, electrical faults leading to fire hazards,” the CEA said.

The advisory follows an exceptionally hot May-June period, during which temperatures soared to 48.2°C in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, on 19 May. The IMD has forecast above-normal temperatures across parts of northwest and northeast India over the coming weeks.

Citing recent fire incidents and air-conditioner explosions in buildings in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Indore and Cuttack, the authority said the cases underscored the need for regular maintenance of electrical installations and the safe use of electrical appliances to protect lives and property while preventing damage to discom infrastructure, including cables and transformers.

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"Consumers should keep their connected load within the sanctioned limit, report any increase to the concerned DISCOM, and ensure that internal wiring is suitably rated to prevent overheating and fire hazards," it said, adding that electricity should be used optimally by limiting consumption to essential loads and switching off appliances that are not needed.

The authority also advised consumers to avoid running air conditioners continuously. "Switch them off once the room is comfortable or when unoccupied, and preferably maintain the temperature at 24°C, as recommended by BEE, for comfort, energy efficiency and safety," it said.

The advisory further cautioned against operating multiple appliances from the same socket or extension board.

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The latest advisory comes days after the CEA directed discoms to avoid load-shedding during periods of peak demand and to set up emergency response teams and summer action plans to tackle potential blackouts.