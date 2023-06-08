CEA fast-tracks approval mechanism for pumped storage projects

CEA fast-tracks approval mechanism for pumped storage projects3 min read 08 Jun 2023, 09:02 PM IST
Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has granted concurrence to the Upper Sileru pumped storage project in Andhra Pradesh within a record time of 70 days, surpassing the stipulated timeline of 90 days
New Delhi: In a bid to accelerate the growth of India’s renewable energy capacity, the government has implemented several measures to ensure the expedited commissioning of Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs), the ministry of power said in a statement.
