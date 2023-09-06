CEA to be verifying authority for inter-state captive power usage1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 12:53 AM IST
This was the third amendment to the rules in the past few months, whereby government is trying to streamline captive power generation
New Delhi: The power ministry has amended the electricity rules designating Central Electricity Authority (CEA) as the verifying authority for such captive power generation plans, the users of which are located in more than one state.
