CEA to fix coal quantity for plants under Shakti

“The power ministry issued directions to all gencos on 18 May that if the orders for import of coal for blending are not placed by them by 31 May and if the imported coal for blending purpose does not start arriving at the power plants by 15 June, the defaulter gencos would have to import coal for blending purpose to the extent of 15% in the remaining period upto October," said ministry statement on 27 May.

