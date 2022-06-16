Central bankers could derail the rally in oil and gas

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, key members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, could supply more oil now but have hesitated to act decisively. The IEA forecasts that non-OPEC producers will add a little under two million barrels a day in 2022 and nearly the same again in 2023, but it says total OPEC+ production—including the cartel’s allies—could shrink, in part because of falling Russian exports. New liquefying facilities are needed to increase global LNG supplies. It all adds up to a persistent shortfall pushing benchmarks up.