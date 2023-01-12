Centre aims 118 million tonne of domestic coal stock by March 2023

NEW DELHI :The union government aims to have a stock of around 118 million tonne of domestic coal in the country by the end of the current financial year (FY23) in a bid to avert a crisis situation during the peak power demand period of April-May, said Amrit Lal Meena, secretary, ministry of coal.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said that out of the total projected stock, 45 million tonne is estimated to be at the thermal power plants, 65 million tonne across the pitheads of Coal India and around 8 million tonne in transit.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Currently, the stock stands at about 72 million tonne comprising of 31 million tonne at thermal plants, 34 million tonne at the pithead of coal producers and 7 million million tonne in transit.
“We should try and see that 40-45 million tonne should be the closing stock at thermal power plants by the end of this fiscal. Since the consumption has gone up in November-December, because of several factors, greater demand in agriculture, economic activities. So, though our endeavour is to achieve the target, these (factors) have posed a challenge," he said.
He further, noted that Coal India may fall short of the target due to the sudden high demand for power during the winters.
“Having gone by the experience of April, May and June of last year, it is appropriate for the country to keep little higher stock, so that in case of any eventuality, because of heavy rains or other factors if its (coal availability) is diminishing, we have an adequate stock," Meena said, adding that “The target may get little compromised because of higher consumption at the thermal power end, though we are trying."
The power ministry recently directed gencos to import coal for blending up to 6% of their requirement till September 2023, anticipating a deficit of 24 million tonne coal during the first half of next fiscal (FY24).
The directive from the ministry to the gencos also noted that due to recent surge in demand and consumption of electricity, the share of coal-based generation has increased. Although the supply of coal from all sources has increased, it is not commensurate with the requirements of thermal power plants (TPPs), it said.
Speaking on the directive, the coal secretary sid that it is a precautionary measure amid a prospective surge in demand for power going ahead. According to estimates, India is likely to witness a peak power demand of up to 230 GW during the peak demand season this year.
The country witnessed severe crisis situations in September-October 2021 and April-May 2022.
The secretary also said that the power sector has been supplied more coal than the committed quantity and all-possible measures are being taken to augment production.
“Wherever there are issues in terms of land availability, forest clearances, logistics...we are having meetings with all stakeholders," he added.
Further in another efforts to boost logistics of coal, western states of the country including, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra have also shown interest to get domestic coal supplies via sea route from the Paradip port on the eastern coast. All the stakeholders including railway ministry and power ministry along with the coal ministry have ramped up the efforts to meet the coal demand in the upcoming peak demand season, he said.
