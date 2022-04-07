Centre allows 10 states to borrow Rs28,204 crore more for undertaking power sector reforms

The finance ministry had decided to grant additional borrowing space of up to 0.5% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to the states every year for a four-year period from 2021-22 to 2024-25 based on reforms undertaken by the states in the power sector, based on the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission. It was announced by the by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech of 2021-22.

