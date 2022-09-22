Centre approves 19,500 cr PLI for solar PV modules

The production linked incentive (PLI) scheme will be adequate to meet the domestic demand for solar modules and will also help boost exports, Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, secretary, ministry of new and renewable energy told reporters. He added that the allotment of ₹19,500 crore is expected to bring in an investment of ₹94,000 crore and give direct employment to 195,000 people and indirect employment to another 700,000. Notably, foreign companies will be allowed to apply for the scheme and approvals will follow foreign direct investment (FDI) norms.

