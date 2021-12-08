Centre approves 23 interstate transmission projects costing 15,893 crore

New Delhi: The power and new and renewable energy ministries have approved 23 Inter State Transmission System Projects (ISTS) with an estimated cost of ₹15,893 crore, the union power ministry said in a statement.

“The new ISTS projects comprises of 13 projects with an estimated cost of ₹14766 to be developed under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) and 10 projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 1127 crore to be developed under Regulated Tariff Mechanism (RTM)," the statement said.

India’s non-fossil fuel-based capacity has met the 40% target under its nationally determined contribution (NDC) at COP 21.

“The new transmission projects would inter-alia facilitate evacuation system for 14 GW of Renewable Projects in Rajasthan, 4.5 GW of RE projects in Gujarat, 1 GW Neemuch Solar Park, Madhya Pradesh and feeding areas near Akhnoon and Jammu region by establishing Siot Substation in Jammu," the statement added.

According to the government, installed power capacity from non-fossil fuels will go up to 66% by 2030. Also, India has already reached an emission reduction of 28%.

“The above transmission network expansion would augment seamless transfer of power from power surplus regions to power deficit regions and thus optimizing the use of generation resources as well as meeting the demands of end consumers without any transmission constraints. It would assist growth of renewable energy-based capacity," the statement said.

India recently announced to cut net carbon emissions to zero by 2070 at COP26 in Glasgow. According to the Central Electricity Authority, by 2030, the country’s power requirement would be 817GW, more than half of which would be clean energy, and 280GW would be from solar energy alone.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.