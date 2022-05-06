Centre asks all imported coal-based plants to operate at full capacity

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The power from these generating companies would be supplied to consumers having power purchase agreement (PPA) with the genco and any surplus would be put on the power exchanges for purchase by non-linked consumers.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Centre has directed all power plants running on imported coal to operate at full capacity, invoking Section 11 of the Electricity Act, in order to address the country's energy crisis.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Centre has directed all power plants running on imported coal to operate at full capacity, invoking Section 11 of the Electricity Act, in order to address the country's energy crisis.
According to the provisions of the Act, the government can ask power generating companies to keep their stations running in accordance with central directions under extraordinary circumstances. An appropriate commission may offset the adverse financial impact of such directions.
According to the provisions of the Act, the government can ask power generating companies to keep their stations running in accordance with central directions under extraordinary circumstances. An appropriate commission may offset the adverse financial impact of such directions.
The power from these generating companies would be supplied to consumers having power purchase agreement (PPA) with the genco and any surplus would be put on the power exchanges for purchase by non-linked consumers. If states don’t buy power from these stations, the PPA quantity could move to other linked consumers or put on the exchange.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Centre had also decided to constitute a committee having representatives from ministry of power, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and power sector regulator CERC to determine bench mark rate of power from these imported coal based power projects. This will ensure that power producers who run the plant using imported coal, the price of which is two to three times more expensive than similar domestic coal, do not run into losses from such supplies.
At present, imported coal-based power projects do not get a pass-through status in electricity tariff for any increase in fuel cost or have limited pass-through status not covering entire cost. The committee will ensure that a tariff is provided that does not make the operation of these plants uneconomical.
It has been decided that gencos having their own coal mines abroad will adjust profits from such mines to the extent of their shareholding to keep electricity tariff low for Indian consumers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under the changed mechanism, payments to genco will have to be made by all consumers/state utilities on a weekly basis. The central committee will also review the tariff finalised for imported coal based projects every 15 days taking into consideration the price of imported coal, shipping cost etc.
The Centre's directions for imported coal-based projects will be valid up to 31 October, 2022. A fresh review may be undertaken then whether to continue with the system for some more time.
The changes are expected to address the issue of shortages in power supply in wake of over 20% surge in power demand in energy terms seen last month. The short supply meant that several parts of country witnessed power cuts ranging from 2-8 hours every day amidst soaring temperatures.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The imported coal-based generating capacity in the country is about 17,600 MW. After the central order, asking states to give pass-through status to price of coal in such places and several states agreeing to these directions, about 10,000 MW of capacity based on coal imports is currently running.
The Centre had earlier directed all power plants in the country to import 10% of their requirement of coal for blending. These measures are expected to address the situation of fuel shortages at various plants that has resulted in power supplies remaining lower than the demand.
The imported coal based power plants in the country are Coastal Gujarat Power (Tata Power), Adani Power Mundra (three phases), Essar Power Gujarat, JSW Ratnagiri, Tata Trombay, GSECL Sikka, IL&FS Tamil Nadu, Coastal Energen, Udupi Power, Simhapuri Energy, Meenakshi Energy, JSW Tornagallu.