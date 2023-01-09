Centre asks gencos to blend up to 6% imported coal till Sept

Centre asks gencos to blend up to 6% imported coal till Sept3 min read . 09:10 PM IST
- The move comes at a time as the government expects a deficit of 24 million tonne during first half of the next fiscal
NEW DELHI :In a bid to avert a power crisis situation during the summer months in 2023, the union power ministry on Monday directed all power generation companies in the country to blend imported coal up to 6% of their requirement till September.
NEW DELHI :In a bid to avert a power crisis situation during the summer months in 2023, the union power ministry on Monday directed all power generation companies in the country to blend imported coal up to 6% of their requirement till September.
The move comes at a time as the government expects a deficit of 24 million tonne during first half of the next fiscal.
The move comes at a time as the government expects a deficit of 24 million tonne during first half of the next fiscal.
"'Import of coal for blending purpose needs to be done in a streamlined manner in order to avoid clogging of logistics. During Q1 & Q2 of FY 23, imported coal stocks at ports piled up due to logistics constraints," said the directive sent to states and gencos.
The directive also noted that due to recent surge in demand and consumption of electricity, the share of coal-based generation has increased. Although the supply of coal from all sources has increased, it is not commensurate with the requirements of thermal power plants (TPPs), it said.
"MoP, after consultation with CEA, MOC, MOR and Association of Power Producers (APP) has decided to direct all Gencos to import coal for blending 6% (by weight) for the remaining period of this current FY and H1 of the next FY (upto September, 2023)," it said.
The ministry further said that the domestic coal supply of those gencos who do not follow these instructions shall be restricted to pro-rata basis.
"The Central, State Gencos and IPPs are directed to take necessary action and immediately plan to import coal through a transparent competitive procurement for blending at the rate of 6% by weight so as to have coal stocks at their power plants for smooth operations till September 2023."
The country witnessed severe crisis situations in September-October 2021 and April-May 2022.
In May 2022, the ministry of power mandated imported coal blending amid a looming power crisis due to lack of domestic coal and reluctance among gencos to import coal due to high international prices. In August, Centre rolled back the norm for 10% mandatory blending of imported coal by power plants as the coal crisis eased by then.
The directive comes despite the government's previous claims that domestic production of coal has surged, and the country would have adequate coal availability for the next peak season in April-May.
In its directive, power ministry said that the union ministry for coal has committed to supply coal to meet the revised target of 197.7 million tonne, however it is subject to availability of rakes and other logistic issues.
As per the past trend, the likely supply of domestic coal during the H1, FY 2023-24 would be around 392 MT.
"Thus, around 24 MT would be the anticipated shortfall during the H1 of FY24. It is noted that the shortfall between the daily coal consumption and the daily arrival of domestic coal is ranging from 3 lakh tonnes per day to 1 lakh tonnes per day. This shortfall is made up by blending with imported coal," it said.
It is assessed that coal stock position without blending of imported coal in domestic coal-based power plants will progressively decline to zero which will severely impact power supply position in the country.