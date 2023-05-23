Centre asks states to expedite implementation of renewable energy schemes2 min read 23 May 2023, 10:19 PM IST
The status of progress under the schemes/programmes such as PM-KUSUM scheme, Rooftop Solar Programme, Green Energy Corridor, National Bioenergy Programme and National Green Hydrogen Mission was reviewed in detail in the meeting
New Delhi: The union government has asked states to expedite the implementation of renewable energy schemes to achieve the target of 500 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030.
