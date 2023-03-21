Centre asks states to help resolve land issues for renewable energy projects

NEW DELHI : The central government has asked states to facilitate resolution of land-related issues obstructing the setting up of renewable energy projects.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, union minister for new and renewable energy, RK Singh also said that under the Solar Park Scheme, a facilitation charge of ₹0.05/unit of power generated from the parks is provided to the states in order to encourage the state governments to provide necessary assistance to the Solar Power Park Developers (SPPD).

“MNRE has written to state government for easing out and facilitating the renewable power projects with respect to land related issues," the minister said.

He also said that under the scheme for development of solar parks and ultra-mega solar power projects, under which, the infrastructure such as land, roads, transmission system (internal and external), pooling stations, among others is developed with all statutory clearances or approvals.

Outlining the policy initiatives to boost domestic production of solar modules, Singh mentioned the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme under National Programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules, for achieving domestic manufacturing capacity of giga watt (GW) scale in high efficiency solar PV modules, with an outlay of ₹24,000 crore.

“This scheme has provision for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) to the selected solar PV module manufacturers for five years post commissioning, on manufacture and sale of High Efficiency Solar PV modules," Singh said in his response.

Further, under some of the current schemes of MNRE -- CPSU Scheme Phase-II, PM-KUSUM Component B and Grid-connected Rooftop Solar Programme Phase-II -- wherein government subsidy is given, it has been mandated to source solar PV cells and modules from domestic sources, he added.

The government has imposed Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on import of solar PV cells and modules, with effect from April 1, 2022 and discontinued issuance of Customs Duty Concession Certificates for import of material or equipment for initial setting up of solar PV power projects with effect from February 2, 2021, the minister said.

The focus on renewable energy has gained momentum with the government’s target of achieving 500 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030 and net zero carbon emission by 2070.