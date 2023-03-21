Centre asks states to help resolve land issues for renewable energy projects

Centre asks states to help resolve land issues for renewable energy projects2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 09:29 PM IST
RK Singh said that under the solar park scheme, a facilitation charge of ₹0.05/unit of power generated from the parks is provided to the states in order to encourage the state governments to provide necessary assistance to the Solar Power Park Developers
NEW DELHI : The central government has asked states to facilitate resolution of land-related issues obstructing the setting up of renewable energy projects.
