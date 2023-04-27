Centre asks states to scrap taxes on power generation3 min read 27 Apr 2023, 02:03 AM IST
The Centre has asked states not to levy or impose any tax or duty on generation of electricity especially from hydro projects for it being illegal and directed them to withdraw any such levies promptly
