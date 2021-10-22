Union Power Minister RK Singh called for enhanced action by states to ensure energy efficiency on Friday. He was speaking during a virtual meeting with state government officials and industry partners to the current level of activities in the field of energy efficiency and clean energy transition being implemented by state agencies.

Singh's comments came as India the power shortage, arising out of a coal crisis, in India is gradually subsiding. As per official data, 59 thermal power plants having coal stocks for less than four days as on Wednesday this week.

This marks an improvement in the situation, as the number of power plant with supercritical stock - less than four days - is coming down. It was 61 on October 19 and 64 on October 13.

Addressing the meeting, Singh stressed on need for collaborative efforts between the central and state governments towards large-scale deployment of energy efficiency measures in potential sectors of economy. He emphasised the need for active participation by all state agencies.

Singh called for setting up of dedicated energy efficiency institutions in states similar to Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) at the Central level. He further stated that the states will set targets in accordance to the targets set by the country for emissions reduction.

The meeting also focussed on the India's commitment to energy transition and achieving Paris Agreement goals. Singh said that that the central government is committed to environment and India is way ahead of the targets which our NDCs declared in Paris Climate Agreement.

He stated that while we are changing the nature of energy by adding more renewable energy hence resulting in emissions reduction, we are also reducing emissions intensities of our economyby schemes for energy efficiency such as UJALA and Perform Achieve Trade which have resulted in reducing millions of tonnes of CO2 per annum, he added.

