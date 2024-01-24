Industry
Centre clears ₹8500 cr gasification scheme as window on coal use narrows
Rituraj Baruah , Utpal Bhaskar 5 min read 24 Jan 2024, 11:11 PM IST
Summary
- Investment by Coal India Ltd for setting up coal gasification JV also got approved by CCEA
New Delhi: With the window for using coal closing fast, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ₹8,500 crore viability gap funding (VGF) scheme for coal gasification.
