Centre clears 8500 cr gasification scheme as window on coal use narrows

“So far mostly steel, fertilizer, and coal miners like Coal India and Neyveli Lignite have taken up coal gasification projects in the country. For captive consumption, a few private steel have been successful in using syngas to produce DRI (direct reduced iron). But at a commercial level, merchant coal gasification is still not cost competitive in India compared alternatives like natural gas/LNG, making the government come up with the new incentive scheme. From syngas, apart from using brown hydrogen as a reducing agent in steelmaking, one can also use it to make chemicals like methanol, di methyl ether, and ammonium nitrate. Given the focus on a hydrogen-based energy ecosystem, it may play a major role going ahead," said Ritabrata Ghosh, vice-president and sector head, corporate sector ratings, Icra.