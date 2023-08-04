Centre completes seventh tranche of coal block auctions successfully2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The ministry of coal on Friday said it has completed the seventh tranche of coal block auctions. The auction, which also included the second attempt of the sixth round, concluded on 3 August, 2023, and saw all six coal mines in four states being successfully auctioned.