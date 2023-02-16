Centre cuts windfall tax on crude, fuels
- The tax levied in the form of special additional excise duty on crude oil has been lowered from ₹5,050 a tonne to ₹4,350 a tonne
New Delhi: The central government has reduced the windfall profit tax levied on crude, diesel and jet fuel as oil prices softened in global markets, showed two official orders.
