New Delhi: The central government has reduced the windfall profit tax levied on crude, diesel and jet fuel as oil prices softened in global markets, showed two official orders.

The reduced rates are applicable from Thursday. The tax levied in the form of special additional excise duty on crude oil has been lowered from ₹5,050 a tonne to ₹4,350 a tonne, showed one of the orders.

In the case of export of jet fuel, the special additional excise duty has been lowered sharply from ₹6 a litre to ₹1.5 a litre, showed the order issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The indirect tax authority also lowered the special additional excise duty on export of diesel from ₹6 per litre to ₹1 per litre. Petrol continues to be out of the windfall tax, showed the orders.

Windfall profit tax was imposed last year after crude oil prices soared in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war, fetching large profits for oil producers. The government reviews the tax rates every fortnight to calibrate the tax mop up. According to officials, the tax rate absorbs only a part of the extra profits that the companies earn in global markets during a period of high prices.

Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra had told Mint in a post-budget interview on 4 February that the government estimates around ₹25,000 crore of revenue receipts in the current fiscal from the windfall profit tax. Malhotra also said then that in the case of petrol, it has already been removed and the levy will apply on crude oil and products only if there is a windfall profit.