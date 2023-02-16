Centre cuts windfall tax on crude, fuels

Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra had told Mint in a post-budget interview on 4 February that the government estimates around ₹25,000 crore of revenue receipts in the current fiscal from the windfall profit tax. Malhotra also said then that in the case of petrol, it has already been removed and the levy will apply on crude oil and products only if there is a windfall profit.

