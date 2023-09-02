Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil, hikes levy on export of diesel

New Delhi: The finance ministry has reduced to windfall tax on the sale of locally-produced crude oil to ₹6,700 per tonne. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the past two weeks, the levy was at ₹7,100 per tonne after it was increased on 14 August.

However, the ministry has raised the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on the export of diesel to ₹6 per litre from ₹5.50 a litre. The levy on the export of aviation turbine fuel has been raised to ₹4 per litre from ₹2, showed a notification released late on Saturday evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SAED on petrol continues to remain at zero.

Centre first imposed the windfall taxes on the sale of locally produced crude oil with effect from July 1, 2022 as oil exploration and producing companies made heavy profits amid multi-year high crude oil prices post Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Further, the additional levy on the export of petrol, diesel and jet fuels came in as private refiners were largely selling abroad amid better international prices, instead of the domestic market.

International crude oil prices have, however, declined significantly since last year. In the past couple of months, crude has again traded higher and remained elevated. Currently, Brent is over $88 per barrel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The prices are rising amid supply concerns as OPEC+ has resorted to supply cuts and Saudi Arabia and Russia have announced voluntary cuts. Further anticipated demand ahead of the upcoming winters due to heating requirements may also keep the price elevated, experts said. In days ahead crude prices are seen in the range of $80-90 per barrel.