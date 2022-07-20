New Delhi: The central government has reduced the windfall tax on crude oil imposed earlier this month by about 27% to ₹17,000 a tonne, according to a government order. The tax, which was levied in the form of special additional excise duty was ₹23,250 a tonne earlier.

The government also reduced the export tax of ₹6 a litre on aviation turbine fuel to ₹4 a litre, showed a separate order. Also, the export tax of ₹5 a litre on petrol levied as special additional excise duty has been removed. In the case of diesel, this export tax has been lowered from ₹12 a litre to ₹10.

In addition, the ₹1 each of additional excise duty that was levied on export of petrol and diesel too have been removed. Thus, the entire ₹6 per litre export tax on petrol has been removed. In the case of diesel, the total reduction in export tax is now ₹3 a litre making the current applicable rate at ₹10.

The move comes as part of a promised recalibration of the tax based on a review of global oil prices.

The windfall tax was introduced by an order issued on 30 June to mop up a part of the superprofits oil producers made due to high crude prices in global markets. Global oil prices have since eased.

Following the news, shares of major oil producers such as ONGC and Reliance Industries jumped over 5% and 3% respectively on the exchanges in early trade.

Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj had said after the imposition of the tax on 1 July that it will be reviewed every 15 days factoring in the foreign exchange rate and global crude prices, among other factors.