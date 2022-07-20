Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil to ₹17,000/tn; RIL, ONGC shares zoom1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 09:25 AM IST
- The government also reduced the export tax of ₹6 a litre on aviation turbine fuel to ₹4 a litre
New Delhi: The central government has reduced the windfall tax on crude oil imposed earlier this month by about 27% to ₹17,000 a tonne, according to a government order. The tax, which was levied in the form of special additional excise duty was ₹23,250 a tonne earlier.