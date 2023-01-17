Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil to Rs1,900 per tonne

NEW DELHI :The union government has lowered the windfall tax on the sale of locally-produced crude oil to ₹1,900 per tonne from ₹2,100 per tonne after a gap of two weeks.
NEW DELHI :The union government has lowered the windfall tax on the sale of locally-produced crude oil to ₹1,900 per tonne from ₹2,100 per tonne after a gap of two weeks.
Centre has also reduced additional excise duty on the export of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to ₹3.5 per litre from earlier ₹4.5 per litre and has reduced export duty on diesel to ₹5 per litre, including cess, from the previous levy of ₹6.5 per litre, said a finance ministry notification.
Centre has also reduced additional excise duty on the export of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to ₹3.5 per litre from earlier ₹4.5 per litre and has reduced export duty on diesel to ₹5 per litre, including cess, from the previous levy of ₹6.5 per litre, said a finance ministry notification.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Global oil prices have largely been subdued of late. At the time of writing the story, the March contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange is at $84.44 per barrel, lower by 0.99% from its previous close.
The February contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on the NYMEX fell 1.04% to $79.03 a barrel.
The tax on windfall profits was first imposed on July 1, as oil producing companies were making huge profits due to high oil prices. At that time, export duties of ₹6 per litre each were levied on petrol and ATF and ₹13 a litre on diesel.
The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.
The levy on fuel exports is based on cracks or margins that refiners earn on overseas shipments. These margins are primarily a difference between the international oil price realized and the cost.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.