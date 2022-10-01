Centre defers additional excise duty on un-blended auto fuels

Centre defers additional excise duty on un-blended auto fuels1 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 11:59 AM IST
The government had proposed to change the effective rate of additional basic excise duty on unblended petrol and diesel. It was meant to promote blending of petrol with ethanol/methanol and blending of diesel with bio-diesel. As per that, an additional basic excise duty of ₹2 per litre on petrol and diesel, intended to be sold to retail consumers without blending, was to be levied effective 1 October.