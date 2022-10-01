Centre defers additional excise duty on un-blended auto fuels

The government has been encouraging ethanol blending of petrol in order to trim oil import bill given high global oil prices. Besides, blending of ethanol with petrol would boost the demand for ethanol and help sugar cane farmers. Oil marketing companies procure ethanol for blending. India has been trying to reduce its oil import dependence, but oil consumption continues to remain high in line with the needs of a growing economy. Policy makers are now encouraging electric mobility to cut down use of fossil fuels.