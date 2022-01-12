Centre explores plan to run ships  fully on clean  energy

Meanwhile, tapping eco-friendly fuel sources by Indian Navy ships will allow them be at sea for longer without the need to either return to port or seek support vessels at high seas for refuelling. This also comes at a time of India’s quest for a blue water navy when the US is seeking a bigger role for India in stabilizing and maintaining the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region, a large swathe of land and sea stretching all the way from the west coast of the US to the shores of east Africa. Queries emailed to the ministries of ports, shipping and waterways and new and renewable energy on Friday evening remained unanswered till press time.