Centre finalizes revised framework of day-ahead Merit Order for power dispatch1 min read 26 Apr 2023, 06:17 PM IST
The purpose of the merit order is to enable the lowest net cost electricity to be dispatched first, helping minimise overall electricity system costs to consumers.
New Delhi: The Centre has finalised revised framework for day-ahead national-level Merit Order Dispatch Mechanism for power supply, which will eventually result in savings for end consumers. The move will also help states in meeting electricity demand in a cost-effective manner with less carbon footprint, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.
