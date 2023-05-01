Centre hikes domestic gas prices for May; CNG, PNG prices may remain unchanged2 min read 01 May 2023, 01:28 PM IST
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs last month approved new gas pricing guidelines, linking domestic natural gas prices in India to global crude prices
New Delhi: The price of domestic natural gas for May has been set at $8.27 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu), up from April's $7.92, as per a notification by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. This adjustment follows last month's introduction of a new domestic gas pricing formula.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×