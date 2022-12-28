Centre identifies four blocks to boost coking coal production1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 05:24 PM IST
These blocks may be offered in subsequent rounds of the auction for the private sector to increase supply of domestic raw coking coal
New Delhi: The central government has identified four blocks of coking coal, while geological reports of up to six more such reserves may be finalised soon.