New Delhi: The central government has identified four blocks of coking coal, while geological reports of up to six more such reserves may be finalised soon.

“In order to further step up coking coal production, the Ministry of Coal has identified four coking coal blocks and the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) also will finalize Geological Report (GR) for 4 to 6 new coking coal blocks in the coming months," the coal ministry said in a statement.

These blocks may be offered in subsequent rounds of the auction for the private sector to increase supply of domestic raw coking coal, the ministry said.

With these measures, domestic raw coking coal production is likely to reach 140 million tonne (MT) by 2030.

Coal India Ltd. (CIL) plans to increase raw coking coal production from existing mines to up to 26 million tonnes by 2025.

“Coal India has planned to increase raw coking coal production from existing mines up to 26 MT and identified nine new mines with Peak Rate Capacity (PRC) of about 22 MT by FY 2025," the ministry said.

CIL has also offered eight discontinued coking coal mines, of the total 30 discontinued mines, on an innovative model of revenue sharing to the private sector with a peak rate capacity of 2 million tonne.

While coal is used as a fuel to generate electricity by power plants, coking coal is used as a raw material to produce steel, and India’s approx 85% requirement of coking coal is met through imports.