Central Government has hiked windfall tax on domestic crude oil with effect from today. Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on crude petroleum increased from ₹1600/tonne to ₹4250/tonne. According to a government notification on Monday, a windfall tax on diesel has been increased to 1 rupee per litre from nil earlier.

The windfall tax on petrol and aviation turbine fuel has been left unchanged.

This is a breaking story. Please refresh for more updates.