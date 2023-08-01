comScore
Business News/ Industry / Energy/  Centre increases windfall tax on domestic crude oil with effect from today
Central Government has hiked windfall tax on domestic crude oil with effect from today. Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on crude petroleum increased from 1600/tonne to 4250/tonne. According to a government notification on Monday, a windfall tax on diesel has been increased to 1 rupee per litre from nil earlier.

 

The windfall tax on petrol and aviation turbine fuel has been left unchanged.

This is a breaking story. Please refresh for more updates.

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 06:21 AM IST
