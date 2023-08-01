Centre increases windfall tax on domestic crude oil with effect from today1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:09 AM IST
According to a government notification on Monday, a windfall tax on diesel has been increased to 1 rupee per litre from nil earlier
Central Government has hiked windfall tax on domestic crude oil with effect from today. Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on crude petroleum increased from ₹1600/tonne to ₹4250/tonne. According to a government notification on Monday, a windfall tax on diesel has been increased to 1 rupee per litre from nil earlier.
The windfall tax on petrol and aviation turbine fuel has been left unchanged.
This is a breaking story. Please refresh for more updates.
