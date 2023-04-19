Centre seeks proposals to develop green hydrogen innovation hubs

Centre seeks proposals to develop green hydrogen innovation hubs1 min read 19 Apr 2023, 05:31 PM IST
The focus on green hydrogen gains importance in the backdrop of India’s target to install 500GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and achieve net zero carbon emission by 2070
New Delhi: The Centre has invited expressions of interest (EoI) for developing hydrogen valley innovation clusters (HVIC) in the country. The Department of Science and Technology’s guidelines define a hydrogen valley as a specific geographic region where hydrogen serves more than one end sector or application in mobility, industry, and energy. This includes all steps in the hydrogen value chain, from production, storage, and transport to distribution to various off-takers, as well as renewable electricity production from hydrogen.
