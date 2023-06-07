Centre launches scheme to leverage emerging tech in power sector

New Delhi: The Ministry of Power and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy on Wednesday jointly launched Mission on Advanced and High-Impact Research (MAHIR) to leverage emerging technology and drive innovation in the power sector.

According to the power ministry, the mission aims to identify and develop cutting-edge technologies in the power sector, with the goal of making India a global manufacturing hub and fuelling future economic growth.

MAHIR will facilitate indigenous research, development, and demonstration of the latest and emerging technologies in the power sector. By identifying and implementing these technologies, the mission seeks to not only meet national priorities such as achieving net zero emissions but also contribute to the United Nations‘ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The mission will receive funding from the ministry of power, the ministry of new and renewable energy, and the central public sector enterprises, with additional resources sourced from the government’s budgetary allocation.

“Planned for an initial period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28, the mission will follow the technology life cycle approach of idea to product, the ministry said. It aims to foster collaboration between industry, academia, and the government to create an ecosystem for innovation and research translation in the power sector.

Power minister R. K. Singh said that the mission will serve as a catalyst for national priorities such as achieving Net Zero emissions and promoting initiatives like Make in India and Start-up India. He said that it will also contribute towards achieving the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“In last nine years, the Indian Power Sector has transformed into a vibrant and a financially viable sector. Given that India is going to grow at more than 7% in coming years, the electricity demand is going to increase at close to 10%. In addition, India is aiming for energy transition following Prime Minister’s vision of LiFE. This requires not only massive investment but also a transformational approach driven by research & innovation,“ the minister added.

Power secretary Alok Kumar said that MAHIR will work towards Industry-Academia -Government collaboration to create an ecosystem for innovation and translation of research in the power sector.

“MAHIR will work with premier institutions such as IITs, IIMs, NITs, IISERs and Universities on the one hand and public & private power sector start-ups and established industries with government acting as an enabler for creating an innovation ecosystem," he added.