Centre launches scheme to leverage emerging tech in power sector

Centre launches scheme to leverage emerging tech in power sector1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 05:23 PM IST
Mission on Advanced and High-Impact Research aims to identify and develop cutting-edge technologies in the power sector, with the goal of making India a global manufacturing hub and fueling future economic growth.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Power and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy on Wednesday jointly launched Mission on Advanced and High-Impact Research (MAHIR) to leverage emerging technology and drive innovation in the power sector.
