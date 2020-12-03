Centre may appeal against HC’s stay on Chandigarh power discom privatisation

The next set of privatisation bids expected to be called shortly are for the discoms of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. Discoms of Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are not immediately on offer due to issues such as political opposition and security respectively. With the electricity load for Lakshadweep Islands being low, it is also currently not being considered for privatization.