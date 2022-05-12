Stressed power plants to get a helping hand from the govt

The power ministry’s directive to PFC and REC to assist imported financially stressed coal-fired plants comes after the government invoked Section 11 of the Electricity Act to make it compulsory for all such plants to generate power at their full capacity to avert an energy crisis. While 10 gigawatts (GW) of imported coal-fired capacity has started generation, around 7.6GW is still idle, primarily on account of high imported coal fuel prices and the financial inability to buy fuel because of pending payments from state-owned electricity distribution companies (discoms). All domestic coal-based plants have also been directed to import coal to meet at least 10% of their requirements.