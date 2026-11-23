New Delhi: The government plans to incentivize 15 power distribution utilities for smart grid management software as part of an effort to keep its power networks stable amid the proliferation of rooftop solar.

From a tender issued by the National Institute of Solar Energy, the Union ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) will cover up to 60% of the pilot project cost (capped at ₹2 crore per utility) to assist the distribution companies (discoms) in tracking and balancing the energy that is spread out across the network. Under the ministry’s flagship rooftop solar scheme PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana, applications have been invited till 20 December, and the selected utilities will have six months to get the systems up and running.

The initiative shows the operational headache facing discoms. Under the PM Surya Ghar Maha Surya scheme, over 6.78 million households have installed just under 20GW of solar capacity, with over ₹37,783 crore in Union government subsidies. That’s successful clean energy deployment. But the issue is that with so many homes generating power and feeding it back into the network at the same time, there can be voltage spikes, network congestion and a significant reduction in the revenue that discoms are struggling to generate.

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To keep up with demand, utilities will need central digital control platforms to predict energy output and balance power flows across home solar panels, farm solar pumps, batteries and electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

Utilities and grid operators use distributed energy resource management system (Derms) software platforms to monitor, forecast, optimize and dispatch distributed energy resources (DERs) to keep the grid stable.

Funding rules “Each participating discom shall submit a proposal for deployment of Derms covering a minimum of one distribution division. The discom may also propose implementation at a higher level (e.g., a circle) where the area demonstrates high DER penetration and innovation potential. The proposal shall highlight a cost-effective Derms implementation plan for better visibility, monitoring and benefits for the discom and consumers,” the ministry said, while adding that the projects covered may include rooftop solar, solar pumps, small PV (photovoltaic) grids, battery storage systems, EV charging infrastructure and demand response resources.

Distributed renewable energy (DRE) is small- to medium-scale green energy generated at or near the place where it is used, rather than at a large, centralized power plant. These plants usually power individual homes, farms, businesses, or local microgrids and operate off-grid and, if required, can also be connected to the main power grid.

Given that DRE has the potential to significantly reduce power consumption by power discoms, projections of DRE demand are very important. Further, given that open access is allowed in India and consumers can sell additional power to the discoms through the grid, this may add unexpected power and has the potential to destabilize the transmission network, requiring better analysis, monitoring and projection of this distributed network by the respective discoms.