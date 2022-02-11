The big plans cooking for clean energy storage

At the CoP-26, India pledged to meet 50% of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030 and increase non-fossil fuel power generation capacity to 500GW by the end of this decade. The commitment also includes cutting India’s carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030 and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. “Storage can be set up across the value chain of the electricity sector viz. at generation, transmission, and distribution levels. When the storage is set up as a part of a generation, it shall be counted as a generation element; when it is set up as a part of the transmission system, it shall be counted as a transmission element, and when it is set up as part of distribution it shall be counted as a distribution element," the discussion paper has proposed.