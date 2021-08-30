Centre plans to nudge NE states to restart output at ONGC wells

“We will get it sorted out. The question is who gets the royalty from these wells that are being questioned. We are working on getting this resolved. We are saying put the royalty in some account, but let the production begin. Something on the line of an escrow kind of an account till the Union government takes a decision. The states have not said yes. States have problems because of border disputes," said a Union government official, one of the two people cited above, requesting anonymity.