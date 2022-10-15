Centre raises windfall tax on crude oil to ₹11,000 a tonne1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 07:00 PM IST
At present, the windfall tax on petroleum levied in the form of special additional excise duty is ₹8,000 a tonne.
The Central government has raised the windfall tax on crude oil by about 37% to ₹11,000 per tonne as part of the fortnightly revision in the rate, said a person familiar with the decision.